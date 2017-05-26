Your guide to Bank Holiday opening times for Leeds pharmacies

The NHS is encouraging people to prepare for the long weekend by checking they have all their repeat prescriptions.

Patients are also reminded they can get expert medical advice on a range of common illnesses at their pharmacist during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Paul Twomey, medical director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “It is vital that those with long term conditions or who have regular medication make sure they have their prescriptions so they do not run out over the weekend.

“Also if you need advice over the weekend your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

“Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.”

Here are the opening times for Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

Boots UK Ltd, 12-14 Kirkgate Market Centre, Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 7JH, Tel: (0113) 2455097, 10.30am - 4.30pm

Boots UK Ltd, 19 Albion Arcade, Bond Street Centre, Leeds, LS1 5ET, Tel: (0113) 2433551, 9am - 6pm

Boots UK Ltd, Leeds City Station Concourse, Leeds, LS1 4DT, Tel: (0113) 2421713, 9am - midnight

Boots UK Ltd, T/A Boots the Chemist Ltd, 2 Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall Valley Retail Park, Leeds, LS5 3RP, Tel: (0113) 2757175 (100 hours pharmacy) 8am - midnight

Siky Ltd, T/A Star Pharmacy, 136 Cardigan Road, Leeds, LS6 1LU, Tel: (0113) 2783976, 10am - 4pm

Pharma Corner Ltd, Pharmacy Corner, 2 Airlie Avenue, LS8 4JL Tel: 0113 3450180, 8am - 6pm

Tesco Stores Ltd, T/A Tesco Store, 361 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4BU, Tel: (0113) 2093547, 10am - 4pm

Boots UK Ltd, Crown Point Retail Park, Junction Street, Leeds, LS10 1ET, Tel: (0113) 2448039, 10am - 6pm

SA2 Ltd, T/A Midway Pharmacy, 23 Middleton Park Circus, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 4LX, Tel: (0113) 2714699 (100 hour pharmacy) 10am - 4pm

Boots UK Ltd, White Rose Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LL, Tel: (0113) 2776196, 10am - 6pm

Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd, T/A Lloyd’s Pharmacy, White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LS, Tel: (0113) 2708304, 9am - 7pm

Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd, T/A Lloyds Pharmacy, Old Crown Cinema Site, 14-16 Tong Road, New Wortley, Leeds, LS12 1HX, Tel: (0113) 2799056 (100 hours pharmacy) 10am - 4pm

Asda Stores Ltd, T/A Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Killingbeck Drive, Killingbeck, Leeds, LS14 6UF, Tel: (0113) 2019510 (100 hour pharmacy) 9am - 6pm

TESCO STORES LTD, TESCO IN-STORE PHARMACY, SEACROFT, LEEDS, LS14 6JD, Tel: (0113) 8662847, 10am - 4pm

Boots UK Ltd, Unit 1, Colton Park, Sytle Way, Leeds, LS15 9JB, Tel (0113) 2608035 (100 hours pharmacy) 10.30am - 4.30pm

J Sainsbury Plc, T/A Lloyds Pharmacy, Selby Road, Colton, Leeds, LS15 9JA, Tel: (0113) 2328675, 9am - 7pm

Asda Stores Ltd, Holt Road, Holt Park, Leeds, LS16 7RY, Tel: (0113) 2699719 (100 hour pharmacy) 9am - 6pm

Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd, T/A Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds, LS17 5NY, Tel: (0113) 2696462, 9am - 7pm

Boots UK Ltd, Unit 6, Guiseley Retail Park, Park Road, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20 8QH, Tel: (01943) 874676, 9am - 6pm

Boots UK Ltd, 28-32 Kirkgate, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3HJ, Tel: (01943) 462077, 10am - 4pm

Boots UK Ltd, 1 Horsefair Centre, Wetherby, Leeds, LS22 6FL, Tel: (01937) 581676, 10am -4pm

Tesco Stores Ltd, Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Aberford Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 2DX, Tel: (0113) 2093747 (100 hours pharmacy) 10am - 4pm

Asda Stores Limited, T/A Asda Pharmacy Morley, Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0BP, Tel: (0113) 2012610 (100 hour pharmacy) 9am - 6pm

Asda Stores, T/A Asda Pharmacy, Owlcoates Shopping Centre, Pudsey, LS28 6AN, Tel: (0113) 2905210, 9am - 6pm

BOOTS UK LTD, BOOTS OF ILKLEY, 37-39 BROOK STREET, ILKLEY, LEEDS, LS29 8AG, (Tel) 01943 608476. 10am - 4pm

Pharmacy opening hours in can be found on the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk along with information on walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units.