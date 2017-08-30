Deadline deals on the cards for Leeds United

With no game for Leeds United this weekend most of the attention is on tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Late deals are on the cards with the Whites looking to make sure they have every eventuality covered with their squad and money in their pocket following the sales of Chris Wood and Liam Bridcutt and the release of Rob Green and Souleymane Doukara.

Fans will be eager to see who recruitment man Victor Orta goes for with a big signing looking necessary to head off criticism following the recent slashing of experienced members of the squad.

A proven centre-forward remains the priority, but a centre-back and possibly a wide man also need to be looked for with the current squad looking thin in these areas.

It may be that Kemar Roofe – four goals in two games since playing up front – may be a possible solution already within the team to replace Wood and he has certainly looked to have had the shackles taken off at last in those matches he has played since the New Zealander left.

But long term a bigger striker would appear to be the answer and they are set to announce they have signed Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg on loan until the end of the season.

Leeds appear to have cooled interest in Rudy Gestede after being knocked back by Middlesbrough, but are to have talks with Malmo’s Pawel Cibick as they have widened the net and they have been linked with Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle and Liverpool’s Danny Ings.

It has gone quiet on bringing in a defender with young Irish player Conor Shaughnessy stepping in with some success so far to suggest he can do the job required, but a player with more experience would certainly be handy with on-loan centre-back Matthew Pennington likely to be out injured for another month.

Another late deal could be on the cards as Leeds fans watch this transfer deadline day with different emotions to recent years as it is their club likely to be doing the spending instead of the usual selling.

United’s existing players have been given a little time off this week in a bid to recharge after the hectic start to the campaign and they head into the international break in fine spirits after an unbeaten start to the season has seen them in third place in the Sky Bet Championship and through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

There is a danger that, as happened on a couple of occasions last season, they could lose their momentum when they resume, but head coach Thomas Christiansen said he was pleased the break came now.

He commented: “I believe the international break has come at a good time for us now, the players have put in a massive effort during these opening seven games and it will be good for them to recover from that.

“It is also good as it gives the players who are injured another couple of weeks to recover.

“We then have two games at home, where I hope we can also take the three points at Elland Road in front of our fans.

“Also, to go on this break with a victory, it’s nice and it’s good for everyone.”