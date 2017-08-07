Denton goes out on loan after Manchester United player joins Leeds

Port Vale have signed Dewsbury-born footballer Tyler Denton on loan from Leeds United for the season.

The 21-year-old left-back is still rated at Elland Road with his move to the League Two club coming three days after he signed a new contract with Leeds that will keep him at the club until 2020.

But Leeds also want Denton to get some valuable first team football experience and he has joined former United man Michael Brown, who is now the manager at Port Vale.

The loan deal was agreed despite United losing another full-back, Gaetano Berardi, to injury in yesterday’s opening EFL Championship game against Bolton Wanderers. But they have also completed a loan arrangement of their own, having taken 20-year-old Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United today.

Denton, who has made three cup appearances for Leeds, can play for Port Vale from next weekend as he is not eligible for their Carabao Cup first-round tie, ironically against Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The plan is for Denton to stay with the League Two outfit all season, but Leeds can recall him in the January transfer window.