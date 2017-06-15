Leeds United confident that new boss Christiansen can deliver

Leeds United are confident they have got the right man to take the club forward following the resignation of Garry Monk from his head coach position.

The Whites have now confirmed that Thomas Christiansen Tarín has agreed to become the new head coach at Elland Road following a spell with APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus where he won the First Division title last season as well as leading them to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking about the appointment, United managing director Angus Kinnear said: “We are delighted to make this announcement today as it successfully concludes what has been a thorough and extensive search, following a huge level of interest from all over the football world.

“We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United, from the players to the supporters, ultimately taking the club back to where we all feel we belong.

“Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate.

“We are confident we have found a man with who can work with us to take the club to the next level.”

Christiansen will face the media on Monday.