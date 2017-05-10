Leeds United owner and head coach ready to get down to business

So, what next for Leeds United after it was a case of so near yet so far in the 2016-17 season?

After being in the play-off positions for four-and-a-half months the Whites ultimately fell just short with a seventh place position that most fans would have accepted at the start of the campaign.

It has to be admitted that they blew it at the death on a run-in of eight matches that brought them just six points, but overall it has been a much improved effort with plenty to be built on if the chance is taken to do so.

Now the attention to turns to off the field matters with Andrea Radrizzani looking to complete a full buy-out of the club from Massimo Cellino.

If he can complete this task his first job will then be to decide who takes charge of the team with fans heavily in favour of keeping Garry Monk.

Chants at the final game of the season at Wigan made it clear how popular Monk is and they have been encouraged that talks have begun on his future at the club.

Monk is coming to the end of his initial one-year deal, although a rolling contract means United have an option to keep him for a further year. It does appear that Radrizzani wants it to be longer than that with reports circulating about a possible five-year deal, and there also appears to be a desire to sign a new contract by the current head coach. He may even earn the title of manager this time.

Monk believes Radrizzani is close to a deal to buy out fellow co-owner Cellino and secure 100 per cent control of United and has sent out an encouraging message about his own contact with the likely new man at the top.

He said: “I had an initial talk with him at the training ground – just a general chat about this season, the general idea of the takeover and the timeframe.

“We’re due now to really talk in the days and weeks ahead, to get into the detail and the depth of how that’s going to work, how that takeover will be set up, the structure of the club and for me to know in detail about that.

“With the experience I’ve had this year of understanding Leeds, getting my teeth into the club and understanding what’s needed to go forward – I’ve got a very clear idea about how to go to the next stage, which is a promotion campaign from the very start. These talks will help to see if the club are aligned with myself in terms of what I need to go forward.

“There’s going to be good open dialogue. Mr Radrizzani’s good on communication and I’m looking forward to those chats. I’ve got the experience of a year at Leeds so it’ll be about seeing if their views are aligned with mine and seeing what their vision is.”

Monk has become the first head coach to be in charge for a full season in the Cellino era and he has been backed more strongly than his predecessors with some bigger signings of the like of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe.

He added: “I’m very thankful to Massimo for bringing me here. I’ve had a good relationship with him throughout. The communication’s been good and he’s helped to support me from within. I have to give Massimo huge credit.

“As it stands, he’s still half of the ownership but the wheels are in motion. I’m sure it’s imminent that Mr Radrizzani will take full control. Then we’ll find out the structure.”