Young Leeds United star earns England call-up

Richly promising Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has capped his first season in the Whites’ first team with a call-up to England’s under-20 squad for the Toulon Tournament.

Vieira, who turned in some impressive performances that belied his young age in the EFL Championship in the season just finished, is part of an 18-man squad who will travel to France to take part in a competition that runs from May 23 to June 10.

The 18-year-old turned professional at Elland Road just over a year ago and quickly established himself as a first team regular under Garry Monk after being handed his first start in the opening game of the season at QPR.

He went on to play 38 times and was singled out for praise from then Derby County manager Steve McClaren when the former England boss was blown away by Vieira’s display against the Rams at Elland Road in January.

Vieira, who came to Leeds via the i2i Academy, was born in the African state of Guinea-Bissau and spent part of his childhood in Portugal, but he has lived in England for several years to be qualified to play for England.

In the Toulon Tournament England’s under-20s will play group games against Angola on May 29, Cuba on June 1 and Japan on June 4, hoping to qualify for the knockout stages.