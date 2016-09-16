CricketTalk: Down to the wire - who will win the three-horse race for the County Championship title? Yorkshire?

WELL, it couldn’t be any tighter.

Okay, if you want to split hairs then, yes, the three-way race for the County Championship Division One title between Middlesex, Yorkshire and Somerset could be tighter, at least in terms of the points between the two sides, but ....

With one game remaining in his reign as Yorkshire first-team coach, Jason Gillespie takes his team to Lord’s to face current leaders Middlesex, who enjoy a nine-point advantage over the defending champions going into the game.

But a 10-wicket win for Somerset over Yorkshire at Headingley earlier this week has seen them appear as a late outside bet for the crown, particularly with them facing an already-relegated Nottinghamshire at Taunton while the top two lock horns at the home of cricket.

The YP’s cricket writer, Chris Waters, joins CT host Phil Harrison to discuss the excitement that lies ahead over the next few days and who will ultaimately prevail.

We also touch upon the proposed changes to the T20 game in England with a city-based league in the offing to be played alongside the current NatWest T20 Blast tournament, with all 18 counties continuing to take part.

We also discuss the refusal of England ODI captain Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales to tour Bangladesh due to fears about their own safety and what the repurcussions may be.

