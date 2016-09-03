Hampshire v Yorkshire (day four, tea): Brooks raises champions’ hopes

JACK BROOKS took three wickets in 12 balls to boost Yorkshire’s hopes of victory against Hampshire at Southampton, where bad light has forced an early tea.

The Yorkshire pace bowler reduced the hosts from 50-1 to 74-4 in an entertaining period of play in which there was also a flurry of runs.

But with only 38.2 overs left in the contest, and with more bad weather forecast, the game would appear to be heading for a draw.

After Yorkshire set Hampshire 298 to win from 72 overs, two overs were knocked off that allocation when a brief shower forced an early lunch.

When the action resumed, Ryan Sidebottom took the first Hampshire wicket in the third over when he trapped Will Smith lbw playing to leg.

The hosts steadied themselves with a stand of 42 between Jimmy Adams and Tom Alsop, ended when Brooks had Alsop caught at square-leg for 18 by Azeem Rafiq.

Brooks had Adams caught by Adam Lyth at second slip for 30, and he took his third wicket when James Vince drove away from his body and was caught at first slip by Tim Bresnan for 16.

At tea, Sean Ervine has 10 and Ryan McLaren four, and the Hampshire total stands at 84-4.