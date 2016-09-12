Rugby League: Coyle to replace Bramald at Hunslet

Former Hawks player James Coyle will take over from Matt Bramald as head coach at Hunslet RLFC at the end of the season.

Coyle, who recently stepped down as head coach at Whitehaven, will take the reigns at the club when Bramald’s contract expires.

Coyle will be assisted by Steve Deakin, the former Whitehaven, Barrow, Huddersfield, London, Oldham, Keighley, Sheffield and Catalan Dragons reserve grade coach, while former Harlequins RUFC and Leigh Centurions conditioner Dave Bell will be appointed consultant conditioner.

Hunslet chairman Neil Hampshire said: “Our thanks go to Matt for all his hard work over the last 12 months and we wish him every success for the future.

“However, with the club going back to our traditional name and the lion crest we wanted to take the opportunity for a fresh start as the club rebrands and begins the next chapter in its history.

“For us to be able to attract a coaching team of James’s and Steve’s undoubted ability is a real coup.

“They have bought into the vision and principles of a supporter owned club and we are convinced they are the right choice to take us forward.”

Coyle said: “We are entering an exciting time for Hunslet RLFC. There are a number of changes being made including the performance staff. We as a coaching group have been given the task of making the vision of the club a reality.

“We are already working hard to ensure we give ourselves the best possible chance to achieve our internal goals. The squad has some real quality and we will be doing our best to retain the majority of the current team.

“I think our main focus will be the culture of Hunslet as a club. Our culture is the foundation on which we can build success. It is what defines us as players, coaches and club staff. I want to thank the club for the opportunity. It’s great to be back.”

Deakin added: “ Having retired from the sport because of family circumstances almost two years ago, I now have the opportunity to return to the type of work that has brought me so much pleasure and also to assist a coach who I believe to be the brightest prospect within the game currently in the UK.

“It’s exciting to help James to take an already well established club to the next stage of development and be part of the rebrand.”

Current assistant coach Mark Cass will continue in his role.