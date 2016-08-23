Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire (day four, lunch): Tim Bresnan strikes to put White Rose on verge of victory

TIM BRESNAN claimed only the eighth five-wicket haul of his first-class career as champions Yorkshire closed in on victory against Notts at Scarborough.

The former England pace bowler has 5-36 as Notts reached lunch on 129-6 on day four, trailing by 323.

Bresnan bowled the first eight overs of the morning from the Trafalgar Square end, and he took 3-9 in the space of 31 balls after capturing his first two wickets the previous evening.

Brendan Taylor has batted through the session to advance from three to 37, with Brett Hutton (20) also unbeaten at the break.

In sunny conditions at North Marine Road, where Yorkshire brought over their “Blotter” from Headingley to dry the outfield after overnight rain, Notts lost a wicket to the day’s fourth ball when Bresnan had Tom Moores caught at second slip by Adam Lyth.

Moores had not added to his overnight score of 41, and Notts slipped to 77-5 when Bresnan had Samit Patel caught behind for five.

Tim Bresnan celebrates the wicket of Nottinghamshire's Jake Libby at Scarborough on day three. Picture: Dave Williams

Patel briefly stood his ground in echoes of Michael Lumb’s dismissal on the third evening, when he, too, had been given out caught behind by umpire Neil Mallender.

Bresnan then bagged his fifth wicket when he had Chris Read caught at fourth slip by Jake Lehmann for one, leaving the visitors 83-6.

But Notts dug in as Taylor and Hutton battled for 80 minutes before the break in front of a 2,500 crowd.