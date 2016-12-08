Bell and Tebb back at Hunslet along with ‘Two Bobs’

Hunslet RLFC have announced that Austin Bell and Matthew Tebb have both rejoined the club for the 2017 season.

Both players left by mutual consent half way through the 2016 season, with Bell having problems commuting from Hull, now resolved, and Tebb playing for Shaw Cross ARL to prove his fitness following a horrendous injury streak over the last two years.

In addition, extending their stay at South Leeds for a further year are Brooke Broughton, Jose Kenga, Danny Thomas, Danny Williams and Aston Wilson, who have all put pen to paper on 12-month contracts.

Also joining the club in a voluntary coaching role is the vastly experienced Rob Roberts.

Director of rugby Darren Williams said: ”Two Bobs was looking to get his first step on the coaching ladder and he’s an ex Hunslet player, lives locally and knows a lot of the young players here at the club already.

“He’s played under Steve Deakin and Mark Cass at Oldham and is a former team mate of James Coyle so it’s a really good fit and an extra pair of hands as our pre-season programme intensifies.”

Hunslet, meanwhile, have announced a new partnership with Clipper Logistics plc as a new main partner.

The logo of the Leeds-based company will appear on the front and back of the new home and away Erreà shirts, as well as branding at the South Leeds Stadium, on the club’s website and social channels.