Boss Coyle wants Hunslet to learn lessons from Whitehaven loss

Hunslet RLFC boss James Coyle wants his team to learn the lessons from last weekend’s narrow defeat ahead of Sunday’s League One home game against North Wales Crusaders.

A late drop goal from Steve Roper consigned Hunslet to a 19-18 loss to Whitehaven at the South Leeds Stadium last weekend and while the result was disappointing, Coyle was pleased with his team’s effort.

He said: “I think it was probably the toughest game we’ve had so far. I thought we played quite well in long periods. There are a few little things to fix up, but on the whole we were pretty good.

“The most disappointing thing was the number of penalties we gave away. I think we gave 19 penalties away and it is phenomenal to be anywhere near the opposition with that number. It is a fair effort from the boys, but also a bit dumb to give that many away.”

Tries from Jake Normington, George Flanagan and Marcus Webb put Hunslet 18-16 ahead in a hard-fought clash with the Cumbrians but Roper levelled with a penalty before clinching victory with a drop goal.