Hunslet lose out to late score

Hunslet RLFC were involved in a close game, but suffered a surprise away defeat when they travelled south to play Oxford in Kingstone Press League One.

Up against opponents who had returned home after becoming the first away team to play Toronto, they began confidently, but were ultimately edged out 24-22 when Harrison Brough scored the winning try four minutes from time.

The defeat saw Hunslet drop from fourth to sixth in the table while Oxford are in tenth.

New signing Niall Walker, playing on the wing, marked his debut by scoring the opening try for Hunslet in the seventh minute, racing through well. Joseph Sanderson added the conversion.

But Oxford responded strongly to open up a 14-6 lead with tries by Brough, Jake Joynt and George Atkinson.

George Flanagan was held up over the line as Hunslet hit back and Liam McKay touched down with Sanderson goaling again only for Harvey Bennett to make it 20-12 at half-time with Oxford’s fourth try.

The visitors started the second half the better with Cameron Leeming diving over to finish off a good move. Flanagan then went over from close range after selling a clever dummy.

Sanderson was unable to convert, but did kick a penalty to put Hunslet 22-20 ahead.

However, it was Oxford who came up with the winning score as Brough went over on a sixth tackle play and try as they might Hunslet could not hit back this time as they were held up over the line twice.

Hunslet are back at home this Sunday when they tackle fifth-placed Workington Town (kick-off 3pm).