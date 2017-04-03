Rugby League: Hunslet Warriors tame Featherstone Lions

Hunslet Warriors moved up to third place in National Conference Division One with an impressive 36-14 win at Featherstone Lions.

The visitors were bolstered by the return of last season’s top try scorer Lee West, in his first outing of the new campaign, and it took just three minutes for the Warriors to make an impression on the scoreboard when Liam Brown touched-down and Darrell Forster added the goal.

However, Lions were quick to hit back and scrum-half Jake Perkins broke along the wing to cross and full-back Ian Jackson goaled.

Lions hit the front when Perkins went over again to put the hosts 10-6 up and on track to record their first win of the season.

However, the visitors were playing with confidence and scrum-half Ben Gale’s positional kicking, and man of the match Luke Rayner’s safety under the high ball, ensured that the Warriors’ line wasn’t threatened.

After a clever and determined run, Rayner released Forster who crossed but was adjudged to have been held up.

Indiscipline from the home team then handed the advantage to the visitors and from a penalty, forward Ben Tatterson charged towards the line before sending the ball to Gale for a splendid score, converted by stand-off Gary McClelland to edge Warriors 12-10 ahead.

The lead was extended four minutes later when Caldon Bravo collected the ball 40 metres from the home line and raced past several defenders to bag a superb try, again improved by McClelland.

Lions’ loose forward Danny Glassell received a yellow card in the closing stages of the first half and McClelland kicked the penalty that gave his team a 20-10 advantage at the break.

Featherstone produced a spirited start to the second half and centre Harry McAllister crossed for an unconverted try but the remainder of the game belonged to the Warriors.

Marauding Ben Tatterson broke through before prop Johnny Dawson, who had proved a handful for the home defence all afternoon, stretched over to ground the ball for a try goaled by McClelland to put the visitors 26-14 ahead.

Further penalties were conceded by the home team and successful kicks from Forster extended the visitors’ lead to 30-14.

The visitors ended the game in style when a powerful run from Forster and offload released centre Dave Norton for his sixth try of the season. Forster completed the scoring with a well taken conversion.

Warriors coach Jamie Benn will hope for a similar performance from his team when they entertain York Acorn on Saturday (2.30pm).