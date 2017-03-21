Rugby Union: Gutsy Morley denied point by Hull

A try in the final minutes denied Morley a losing bonus point in their National Three North clash with Hull.

The Maroons deserved at least a point from Saturday’s brave effort but in the closing minutes, Hull full-back Lee Birch burst through to score his team’s fourth try and stand-off Tomasi Tanumi kicked the conversion to put Hull eight points clear and secure a 27-19 victory at Scatcherd Lane.

There was still time for Morley to rescue a point from the game but they failed to convert a difficult long distance penalty shortly after.

Morley looked in big trouble after Hull scored three tries in the opening 26 minutes. Ashley Smith, Stephen Hihetah and Paul Hamber all crossed the whitewash, Tomasi Tanumi adding a conversion, to put Hull 17-0 up and in control.

But a yellow card for visiting scrum-half Harvey Harding gave Morley the numerical advantage and they scored a minute later when Ollie Hutson, making his first team debut, stepped inside to cross.

Scott Glynn bagged Morley’s second try 11 minutes after the resumption, Mark Chester converting, to cut the deficit to five points.

Tanumi kicked a penalty for the visitors on the hour but the Maroons’ response was immediate and Hutson crossed for his second try, improved by Chester, to put the hosts within a point and give them hope that they could claim a vital win.

But Morley’s dreams of victory, and even a bonus point, were crushed by Hull’s late converted try.

Morley remain two points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s daunting home game against leaders Huddersfield, who have won all 22 league games this season.