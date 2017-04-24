Rugby Union: Successful weekend for Morley teams

Morley RFC had a weekend to remember with their first team avoiding relegation and the second team achieving promotion in their final games of the season.

The Maroons travelled to Stockport needing at least a point to preserve their National Three North status and they made sure of victory, romping to a 71-24 victory, in which Iain Sim led the way with a hat-trick.

With Doncaster Phoenix winning 29-14 at Firwood Waterloo, Cleckheaton dropped into the final relegation spot after they lost 27-10 at Lymm.

Meanwhile, Morley’s Cavaliers side were promoted with a 31-15 triumph over West Leeds in the Yorkshire Merit Championship.