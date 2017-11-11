TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The shows most worth giving a go this week.

Elton John: The Nation’s Favourite Song, ITV ,Sunday, 9pm

The Frankenstein Chronicles, ITV Encore Wednesday, 10pm

The nation chooses its favourite Elton John song in a new 90-minute special that goes in-depth with the pop superstar, paying tribute to his 50 years in the music business, and marking the year of his 70th birthday. The show features contributions from some of Sir Elton’s closest friends.

Gone To Pot American Road Trip, ITV, Monday, Weds, Friday, 9pm

Five famous faces board a magical mystery bus in the US, to explore the legalisation of marijuana. They are Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson, ex EastEnders actress Pam St Clement, actor Christopher Biggins, retired footballer John Fashanu and darts supremo Bobby George.

The Secret Life of 4 Years Olds, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

As the Pye Street plague intensifies, Marlott is moved by the plight of the poor, left to die in abject poverty without assistance from Church or state. He tenderly conveys the bodies of the young and old to the Communal Burial Pit along with Spence, marking the doors of the dead with a cross.

The show that lifts the lid on the drama of life in the playground. The second episode uncovers a fascinating world of playground friendships, romances and rivalries. Self-proclaimed geezer Harper already has several girlfriends, but has his eye on new girl Ava.

Scandal, Sky Living & NOW TV, Wednesday 10pm

It’s the much-anticipated premiere of the final season of Scandal and, for all intents and purposes, Olivia Pope is running the world. One hundred days into Mellie’s presidency, Olivia is proving to be the power behind the throne. However, she is forced to make her toughest call yet.