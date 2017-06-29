Search

Your Picture of the Week

Councillor Jack Dunn opened the fayre and crowned the Sunday School Queen, Isobel Jewell, who was attended by Phoebe and Lucy Hargreaves.

Annual Summer Fayre at St Michael’s Church, East Ardsley.

