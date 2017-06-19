LIVE in Barnsley music festival hits top note with record 7,000 crowd

LIVE in Barnsley, the town's annual urban music festival, hit a top note with music fans attracting a record 7,000 turn out, bosses have revealed.

The sunny weather - along with a bigger number of acts than ever - helped to bring an extra 2,000 people to the party.

More than 150 bands played in 18 venues and over 600 musicians took part on Saturday.

Headliners included Allusondrugs, Hands off Gretel, Ross Jarman of The Cribs, Late Night Legacy, Where Fires Are, Graces, Grigio, Mollyanna and The Hurriers.

Former Barnsley East MP, Michael Dugher, a patron of LIVE in Barnsley and this year's supported charity Barnsley Independent Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (BIADS), also played at the festival.

The new chief executive of UK Music, the umbrella body for all sectors of the industry, gave a bluesy set at Jock's Cavern in Shambles Street.

LIVE in Barnsley is a free musical run by music lovers and volunteers. It receives no Arts Council, local authority or government funding. The festival is funded entirely by local business and sponsorship.

Ands with record breaking crowds and collection tins inside venues, organisers are now hoping for a record breaking charity collection total.

Anyone who went along, or others wanting to show support, can still give to its Justgiving account - at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LIVE-in-Barnsley - and the total raised for BIADS will be announced on Friday

Festival co-rganiser Dave Pearsall said: "We said it would be the biggest and best festival yet and boy was it ever.

"Police estimates of around 7,000 people in the town centre through the day felt low with people spilling out of the venues and on to the streets. At one point the police had to block off Wellington Street which turned into a huge street party outside several of the venues.

"We are pleased to say that no incidents of disorder were reported and the police remained low key and joined in with the spirit and fun atmosphere of the day.”

Fellow organiser Steve Clifford said: “The sun really brought people out and there were amazing scenes of bands being wafted with fans by the audience as they struggled in the heat, but the bands played on.

"That’s what this was all about at the end of the day, the music and the bands, from the young bands playing their first or second ever gig to the seasoned veterans who play for the love of playing music. The youngest musician this year was 13 the oldest was, lets just say, over 60."

Matt Townsend of Barnsley Percussion Ensemble held a drum workshop for budding young drummers at The Civic

Allusondrugs performed a headline set

Music fans and charity volunteers raised money for Barnsley Independent Alzheimers and Dementia Support