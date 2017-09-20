2-4-6-8 - it’s Tom Robinson in Wakefield

To mark the 40th anniversary of his classic hit ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’ Tom Robinson is indeed hitting the motorway to perform his entire ‘Power In The Darkness’ album - from where the famous song came - at select venues across the country.

Taking in 15 dates in total, the tour will also see Tom back at London’s legendary 100 Club for a three-night residency with a classic four-piece line-up and they will also be appearing at Wakefield’s Unity Works venue on Tuesday, October 17, The Crescent, in York, the following night and at Sheffield’s Leadmill on Friday, October 20.

His incendiary live quartet features Faithless drummer Andy Treacey, Richard Ashcroft guitarist Adam Phillips and keyboard virtuoso Jim Simmons plus Tom himself on bass and lead vocals.

Born in Cambridge in 1950, Robinson first became known in the late 1970s as a musician and LGBT activist with the Tom Robinson Band (TRB) who were early supporters of Rock Against Racism and Amnesty International.

In 1977 their top five debut release ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’ became one of the landmark singles of the UK punk era. Other hits included ‘Glad To Be Gay’, ‘Up Against The Wall’ and the band’s debut album, ‘Power In The Darkness’, which went gold in the UK and Japan.

As a solo artist Tom had further solo hits in 1983 with ‘War Baby’ and ‘Atmospherics: Listen To The Radio’ and co-wrote songs with Peter Gabriel, Elton John and Dan Hartman.

His 14th studio album ‘Only The Now’ was released in 2015 and featured guests such as Billy Bragg, John Grant and Ian McKellen. Recent festival dates included Latitude, Green Man and headlining the Left Field stage at Glastonbury 2016.

As a radio broadcaster Tom hosts three shows a week on BBC Radio 6 Music, is a member of the Ivor Novello Awards committee and in 2016 was awarded a fellowship of LIPA to recognition his support for new music artists through BBC Introducing.