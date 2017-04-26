All the way from Nashville to the Brudenell

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs is over here raring to go on a short UK tour off the back of releasing the video for new single ‘Blood Hunters’.

Premiered by the prestigious Rolling Stone Country, The Ry Cox directed film is cinematic in scope with nods to sci-fi and horror, not too distant from Netflix hit show ‘Stranger Things’ and an example of the gifted songwriter’s exciting musical direction on the acclaimed album, ‘Canyons Of My Mind’, which was released earlier this month via Loose in Europe.

Already catching the attention of UK media with previous release ‘All These Dreams’, including publications Mojo and The Line Of Best Fit, ‘Canyons Of My Mind’ is shaping up to be Andrew’s UK breakthrough.

The 11-song set was co-produced by Skylar Wilson (Justin Townes Earle, Caitlin Rose) and Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Caitlin Rose) and recorded at Battle Tapes Studio in East Nashville.

A Dallas native now living near the same East Nashville airport immortalised in the opening sequence of Robert Altman’s country music odyssey, Combs is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and heir to that 1975 film’s idea of the Nashville troubadour.

Well established in the East Nashville singer-songwriter scene alongside friends and contemporary artists Aaron Lee Tasjan, Erin Rae, Caitlin Rose, Nikki Lane, Andrew and his fellow indie artists are creating an alternative Nashville music scene. One which is coexisting completely independently from the glitzy dizzying glamour of mainstream music institution Music Row, born in the dive bars of East Nashville – these young talented musicians are capturing the voice of an American generation.

Andrew shows musical maturity on ‘Canyons Of My Mind’, tackling political issues on ‘Dirty Rain’, he expresses environmental concerns, commenting on the gentrification and the destruction of America’s industrial and agrarian Heartland. Elsewhere he writes elegant love songs and mood pieces, amounting to a rounded and crafted piece of modern songwriting.

Leeds music fans can check out Andrew Combs when he appears at the Brudenell on Sunday, May 7.