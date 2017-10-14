Be sure to see the Best Of Feeder in Leeds

Following a hugely successful 2016, which saw them achieve their seventh top 10 album, play a rapturous sold out UK tour and a host of festivals, British rock heroes Feeder have announced a full UK tour in support of their forthcoming ‘Best Of’ album.

The announcement comes after their majestic ‘Homecoming’ show at Chepstow Racecourse on August bank holiday weekend, where the band played a greatest hits set to a packed out, sun drenched crowd in Grant’s home town – the first time the band had ever played there.

The 2018 UK Tour will be the band’s biggest for 10 years, proving their popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. It kicks off on March 7 in Bristol and comes to Leeds at the O2 Academy on Tuesday, March 13.

Feeder will play tracks from the new Best Of, which spans an impressive 21 years of releases.

Following lead singer/guitarist and songwriter Grant Nicholas’s critically acclaimed solo releases and Feeder’s 2016 hit album ‘All Bright Electric’ the frontman says he feels re-invigorated, and in the best creative space of his life.

He said: “I remember sitting in a classroom at school aged 11 drawing pictures of flying V guitars and dreaming of being in a band, a band that could fill arenas and stadiums.

“The dream came true and here I am 25 years later with Feeder and still riding the rock and roll train. It’s hard to believe that Swim, the first mini album, was released 21 years ago. It feels like yesterday.”

The brand new, comprehensive collection is available digitally, as a deluxe packaged four-disc vinyl, deluxe 3CD collection or standard double CD.

Both deluxe options include a brand new nine-track Feeder album, ‘Arrow’, and the double CD will feature four of those new tracks.

For the upcoming tour the band have also recorded a new 2017 version of their classic song ‘My Perfect Day’, originally on their debut album ‘Polythene’. The band are giving a free download to anyone purchasing a ticket.