Brit-hop duo Too Many T’s in Leeds this autumn

UK hip-hop duo Too Many T’s have announced a huge UK tour to coincide with their debut album release this autumn and will be playing a gig in Leeds.

The news comes as the T’s also debut new single “Hang Tight” complete with the first ever Facebook Live music video. Planned in a single day, shot in one take on an iPhone and streamed straight to Facebook Live, the maverick live music video accompanies the latest track from their new album South City, out September 15 on South City Records.

WATCH FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO HERE - https://www.facebook.com/toomanyts/?ref=br_rs&sw_fnr_id=2300682728&fnr_t=0

The duo, Leon Rhymes and Ross Standaloft, have crafted a faithful following with their golden-era hip hop formula; positive vibes, trademark rapid back to back flows and turbo-charged live performances. Their latest track ‘Hang Tight’ personifies that sound. Listen HERE:

LISTEN - https://soundcloud.com/too-many-ts/hang-tight

Too Many T’s have built up a strong fan base with their electric performances and positive vibes stage shows, touring all over the UK over the last four years. They have supported some of hip-hop’s greats including Snoop Dogg, Big Daddy Kane, De La Soul and Public Enemy. But it’s now time for the T’s to step forward & take centre stage.

September 2017 will see Too Many T’s long-awaited debut album released. Produced alongside Flux Pavilion and Odjbox, ‘South City’ is one of the freshest hip-hop albums to come out of the UK, with a high-energy sound that will appeal to music lovers around the globe.

The first exclusive elements of the album campaign to be revealed are the artwork and extensive UK tour dates. With brand new tracks, an even newer show, a ton of incredible videos and huge collaborations, these coming months will see the T’s cement themselves as one of the UK’s most electrifying acts.

“For us, this just feels like the beginning. To work for over two years on the album and for everything to finally come together, we couldn’t be more hyped to get out there and show people what we’ve been cooking,” said Too Many T’s Leon Rhymes.

Fans can catch Too Many T’s at the Hyde Park Book Club on Thursday, October 19.