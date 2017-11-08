British influenced Atlanta band ‘Head’ for Leeds

US trio The Head are in the UK promoting their new LP ‘Space’ with a gig at Leeds’ Hyde Park Book Club this Friday night.

The band come from Atlanta but are obsessed with UK shoegaze and 80s indie, which will be no surprise to anyone who comes across their sound, which will appeal to fans of the likes of the Stone Roses, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ride.

Speaking about the upcoming UK tour, The Head said: “People can expect us to be playing songs mostly from our new record ‘Space’. We have a few brand new songs that we’ll be debuting as well.

“This will be our first time ever touring the UK, so to say we’re looking forward to it is an understatement.

“Most of the bands that have impacted us hail from the UK - bands like The Stone Roses, Echo & the Bunnymen, Spiritualized, Milburn, The Action, to name a few.

“The UK has always had a rich history of groundbreaking bands, so we’re excited to be playing in the land where it all began for us. In a way, we feel like we’ll be coming home.”

Brothers Mike Shaw (bass, vocals) and Jack Shaw (drums) and Jacob Morrell (guitars) have been jamming together since high school, writing and performing original songs inspired by the bands they love.

Over the years The Head have opened for or shared a stage with Primal Scream, Lucy Dacus, Those Darlins, Steve Wynn (of the Dream Syndicate), Shovels and Rope, among many others.

After logging more than 200 nights on the road, The Head returned home to Atlanta to record with producers Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates at Madison Studios in a room anchored by an SSL board that previously recorded albums by Matthew Sweet, Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam when it lived at the old Southern Tracks studio. The result is new full length album ‘Space’, which is out this week.