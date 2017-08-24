Search

Full line-up and stage times for 2017 Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival 2017 headliners Muse. (Photo by Peter van Velthoven)
The 2017 Leeds Festival gets under way tomorrow lunchtime at Bramham Park and here’s the full line-up and times:

FRIDAY

Main Stage:

12:20 – 12:50 Royal Republic

13:10 – 13:40 Pins

14:00 – 14:30 Vant

14:55 – 15:30 Against the Current

15:55 – 16:35 Architects

17:05 – 17:50 Giggs

18:25 – 19:10 Blossoms

19:45 – 20:45 Liam Gallagher

21:25 – 23:00 Muse

NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:

12:00 – 12:25 X Ambassadors

12:40 – 13:15 …

13:35 – 14:05 Mutemath

14:25 – 14:55 Fickle Friends

15:15 – 15:45 SG Lewis

16:05 – 16:35 Pond

16:55 – 17:25 The Sherlocks

17:45 – 18:15 Ray BLK

18:35 – 19:05 Milky Chance

19:25 – 19:55 Wiley

20:15 – 20:45 Mura Masa

21:10 – 21:50 Halsey

22:15 – 23:00 Haim

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 Star.One

12:40 – 13:15 James Organ

13:25 – 14:05 Kideko

14:15 – 15:05 Matrix & Futurebound b2b Loadstar

15:15 – 15:50 Jacob Plant

16:00 – 16:35 Monki

16:45 – 17:20 Sam Divine

17:30 – 18:10 Camelphat

18:20 – 19:05 Claptone

19:15 – 20:00 Mistajam

20:30 – 21:30 Charli XCX

22:00 – 23:00 Marshmello

Festival Republic Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 Outlya

12:50 – 13:20 SAINT PHNX

13:40 – 14:10 Ten Tonnes

14:30 – 15:00 Otherkin

15:20 – 15:50 King Nun

16:10 – 16:40 Mondo Cozmo

17:00 – 17:30 Will Joseph Cook

17:50 – 18:20 Picture This

18:40 – 19:10 Vallis Alps

19:30 – 20:00 Phantogram

20:20 – 21:00 Ash

21:20 – 21:55 Tom Grennan

22:15 – 23:00 The Hunna

Lock Up Stage:

2:30 – 13:00 Heir

13:20 – 13:50 Baby in Vain

14:10 – 14:40 Raveneye

15:00 – 15:30 Sløtface

15:50 – 16:20 Fizzy Blood

16:40 – 17:10 Muncie Girls

17:30 – 18:00 Culture Abuse

18:20 – 18:50 Tired Lion

19:10 – 19:40 …

20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin

21:05 – 21:40 Gnarwolves

22:10 – 23:00 Neck Deep

BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 The Lafontaines

12:45 – 13:15 Monster Florence

13:30 – 14:00 Jaykae

14:15 – 14:45 Lotto Boyzz

15:00 – 15:30 Young T & Bugsey

15:45 – 16:15 The Manor

16:30 – 17:00 The Heatwave

17:15 – 17:45 They.

18:05 – 18:35 J Hus

18:55 – 19:35 Vince Staples

20:05 – 20:40 MoStack

21:10 – 21:45 Dave

22:15 – 23:00 Bugzy Malone

BBC Introducing Stage:

12:00 – 12:25 Rock Bottom Risers

12:40 – 13:05 The Pale White

13:20 – 13:45 Deadset Dream

14:00 – 14:25 Anna Straker

14:45 – 15:10 Low Island

15:30 – 15:55 Chroma

16:10 – 16:35 Alibi

16:55 – 17:20 Penguin

17:40 – 18:05 Mosa Wild

18:25 – 18:50 Ginger Snaps

19:10 – 19:35 Queen Zee and the Sass Tones

19:55 – 20:20 Honey Lung

Relentless Stage:

22:00 – 22:45 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 23:15 Eli Brown

23:15 – 00:00 Mason Mayard

00:00 – 01:00 Butch

01:00 – 03:00 Solardo

Alternative Stage:

12:00 – 12:05 Mark Olver (MC)

12:05 – 12:35 Tiff Stevenson

12:35 – 13:10 Andrew Maxwell

13:15 – 13:45 Sean McLoughlin

13:45 – 14:15 Ivo Graham

14:15 – 14:45 Charlie Baker

14:45 – 15:30 Jonathan Pie

15:35 – 16:05 Kiri Pritchard-McLean

16:05 – 16:35 Fin Taylor

16:40 – 17:25 Katherine Ryan

22:45 – 02:30 Propaganda with guest DJ’s Blossoms

SATURDAY

Main Stage:

12:20 – 12:50 Judas

13:10 – 13:40 Deap Vally

14:00 – 14:30 Mallory Knox

14:55 – 15:30 Rat Boy

15:55 – 16:35 Circa Waves

17:05 – 17:50 Jimmy Eat World

18:25 – 19:15 Two Door Cinema Club

19:50 – 20:50 Bastille

21:30 – 23:00 Kasabian

NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain

12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman

13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang

14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells

15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna

16:15 – 16:50 Oh Wonder

17:15 – 17:50 Anne-Marie

18:15 – 18:50 Lethal Bizzle

19:15 – 20:00 Sub Focus

20:30 – 21:15 Tory Lanez

21:55 – 23:00 You Me at Six!

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 HAUS

12:50 – 13:20 Mullally

13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem

14:30 – 15:00 TOKiMONSTA

15:15 – 15:50 Metrik

16:00 – 16:35 Majestic

16:45 – 17:20 Heartless Crew

17:40 – 18:20 Kurupt FM

18:30 – 19:10 Chris Lorenzo

19:20 – 20:05 Shy FX

20:25 – 21:25 Dillon Francis

21:45 – 23:00 Fatboy Slim

Festival Republic Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 Yonaka

12:50 – 13:20 Prose

13:40 – 14:10 The Amazons

14:30 – 15:00 Louis Berry

15:20 – 15:50 Idles

16:10 – 16:40 The Big Moon

17:00 – 17:30 Cosima

17:50 – 18:20 Off Bloom

18:40 – 19:10 Toothless

19:30 – 20:00 The Districts

20:20 – 20:50 Jagwar Ma

21:10 – 21:40 Cigarettes After Sex

22:00 – 23:00 Bear’s Den

The Pit:

12:05 – 12:35 Life

12:55 – 13:25 Freak

13:45 – 14:15 Palisades

14:35 – 15:05 Puppy

15:25 – 15:55 God Damn

16:15 – 16:45 WSTR

17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit

18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw

18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor

20:00 – 20:35 Arcane Roots

21:00 – 21:35 The Amity Affliction

22:10 – 23:00 Billy Talent

BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:

12:05 – 12:35 Yung Fume

12:50 – 13:20 Fekky

13:35 – 14:05 Big Tobz

14:20 – 14:50 Father

15:05 – 15:35 Akala

15:50 – 16:20 Watsky

16:35 – 17:05 Lunice

17:20 – 17:50 Avelino

18:10 – 18:40 P Money

19:00 – 19:30 Angel

20:00 – 20:35 Rejjie Snow

21:05 – 21:45 Mist

22:15 – 23:00 Danny Brown

BBC Introducing Stage:

12:00 – 12:25 Honey Arcade

12:40 – 13:05 Avenoir

13:20 – 13:45 M O S E S

14:00 – 14:25 Olly Chamberlain

14:45 – 15:10 Brooke Bentham

15:30 – 15:55 Plaza

16:10 – 16:35 Phundo Art

16:55 – 17:20 Rale

17:40 – 18:05 Sugarmen

18:25 – 18:50 Scott Quinn

19:10 – 19:35 The Golden Age of TV

19:55 – 20:20 TOUTS

Relentless Stage:

22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 00:00 Nyra

00:00 – 01:30 Theo Kottis

01:30 – 03:00 Jackmaster

Alternative Stage:

12:00 – 12:05 James Gill (MC)

12:05 – 12:35 Iain Stirling

12:35 – 13:30 Wifi Wars

13:40 – 14:10 Elliott Steel

14:10 – 14:55 Daniel Sloss

15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long

15:40 – 16:25 Rubberbandits

16:30 – 17:15 Reginald D. Hunter

21:30 – 23:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s

23:00 – 23:30 HMLTD

23:30 – 00:45 Foals DJ set (Edwin Congreave)

00:45 – 01:00 Benny Mails

01:00 – 03:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s

03:00 – 06:00 Mayweather vs. McGregor (screen)

SUNDAY

Main Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood

12:50 – 13:20 Moose Blood

13:40 – 14:10 The Pretty Reckless

14:30 – 15:05 PVRIS

15:25 – 16:05 Migos

16:35 – 17:20 At the Drive-in

17:50 – 18:50 Korn

19:25 – 20:40 Major Lazer

21:20 – 22:50 Eminem

NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:

12:00 – 12:30 King No One

12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon

13:30 – 14:00 Inheaven

14:20 – 14:50 Cabbage

15:10 – 15:40 Tom Misch

16:00 – 16:30 Marmozets

16:50 – 17:20 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

17:40 – 18:15 Sundara Karma

18:35 – 19:10 Loyle Carner

19:35 – 20:10 Everything Everything

20:45 – 21:25 Glass Animals

21:45 – 23:00 Flume

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:

12:35 – 13:05 Get Inuit

13:20 – 13:50 Sigrid

14:05 – 14:35 Alma

14:50 – 15:25 Lany

15:40 – 16:05 Becky Hill

16:15 – 16:50 Delta Heavy

17:00 – 17:45 Jaguar Skills

17:55 – 18:35 Jax Jones

18:45 – 19:30 Goldie

19:40 – 20:25 High Contrast

20:45 – 21:45 Noisia ‘Outer Edges

22:00 – 23:00 Andy C

The Pit:

12:15 – 12:45 Dream State

13:05 – 13:35 Casey

13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys

14:45 – 15:15 TIGERCUB

15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor

16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi

17:10 – 17:45 Defeater

18:05 – 18:35 Astroid Boys

18:55 – 19:25 Turbowolf

19:50 – 20:25 Carpenter Brut

20:55 – 21:30 One OK Rock

22:00 – 23:00 While She Sleeps

Festival Republic Stage:

12:45 – 13:10 Paris Youth Foundation

13:25 – 13:50 Indigo Lo

14:05 – 14:35 Superfood

14:55 – 15:25 All Tvvins

15:45 – 16:15 Pumarosa

16:35 – 17:05 The Japanese House

17:25 – 17:55 Eden

18:15 – 18:45 Black Honey

19:05 – 19:35 Grouplove

19:55 – 20:25 Shame

20:45 – 21:15 The View

21:35 – 22:05 Japandroids

22:25 – 23:00 Black Lips

BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:

12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie

12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S

13:15 – 13:45 Geovarn

14:00 – 14:30 Mic Righteous

14:50 – 15:20 Cadet

15:45 – 16:20 67

16:40 – 17:15 Abra Cadabra

17:35 – 18:15 Stefflon Don

18:35 – 19:05 AJ Tracey

19:30 – 20:05 Russ

20:30 – 21:10 Flatbush Zombies

BBC Introducing Stage:

12:00 – 12:25 KOYO

12:40 – 13:05 Colouring

13:20 – 13:45 Pale Waves

14:00 – 14:25 Soeur

14:45 – 15:10 Dan Stock

15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden

16:10 – 16:35 Too Many T’s

16:55 – 17:20 Will Sin For Love

17:40 – 18:05 Cassia

18:25 – 18:50 Playing House

19:10 – 19:35 Ider

19:55 – 20:20 Island

Relentless Stage:

22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 00:00 Swindle

00:00 – 01:30 Cadenza

01:30 – 03:00 Wilkinson

Alternative Stage:

12:00 – 12:05 Pierre Novellie

12:05 – 12:50 Piff the Magic Dragon

12:55 – 13:25 Lauren Pattison

13:25 – 14:10 Simon Amstell

14:15 – 14:45 Suzi Ruffell

14:45 – 15:30 Tape Face

15:35 – 16:20 Joe Lycett

16:55 – 17:40 Bill Bailey

22:30 – 23:00 Bless DJ’s

23:15 – 00:00 Section Boyz

00:00 – 01:30 New Gen showcase

01:30 – 03:00 Bless DJ’s