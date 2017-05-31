Ghostpoet reveals his ‘Immigrant Boogie’ ahead of Leeds date

South London rapper, musician and vocalist Ghostpoet has unveiled a new song, ‘Immigrant Boogie’, and announced a UK tour in the autumn that will call in at Leeds.

‘Immigrant Boogie’ marks the first new material from Ghostpoet since the release of his third and much lauded, Mercury-nominated ‘Shedding Skin’ album in 2015.

Swathed in post-punk virtuosity, it is a narrative only too pertinent in 2017.

Ghostpoet, aka Obaro Ejimiwe, explains: “It’s a first person account of a difficult journey across borders, partly intended to ask those who have questioned the arrival of refugees in recent times what they would do in the same situation.

“The song is written in two halves - the first hopeful for a brighter future, while the second sees hope snatched away by forces beyond the control of the storyteller.

“There is an important story to be told there, but I wrote the song in a way that aims to capture a broader human truth: that while we are all working for a better life for ourselves, we have to accept that we are not in control of the outcome.”

This is the first track to emerge from various sessions recorded over the past few months in Obaro’s hometown of London.

It features Charlie Steen, drafted in from South London’s up and comers Shame on guest vocals and has assistance from Leo Abrahams (Wild Beasts, Frightened Rabbit) on guitar and production duties.

Ghostpoet has produced three critically acclaimed albums in his career thus far, of which two were Mercury nominated. All three projects have received widespread recognition from critics and playlists alike.

He is heading out on tour later this year with an appearance at the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds, on Monday, October 30.