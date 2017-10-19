Goldfrapp bring world tour to Leeds

After a brilliant run of festival performances, including Glastonbury, Bluedot and Latitude, and a spectacular headline show at Somerset House, Goldfrapp have announced the UK leg of their ‘Silver Eye World Tour’ and will be heading for Leeds next month.

The ‘Silver Eye World Tour’ follows the critically acclaimed top 10 album ‘Silver Eye’ – Goldfrapp’s first album in four years, which was released via Mute in March and includes the singles ‘Anymore’ and ‘Systemagic’.

It’s the seventh studio album the electronic duo have delivered and shows they are not losing their touch.

Visually, their live shows have also garnered great reviews and Leeds music fans will be able to see for themselves with Goldfrapp appearing at the O2 Academy Leeds on Wednesday, November 1. Tickets are available from goldfrapp.com