Jumbo date for acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter

Australian singer-songwriter Emily Barker is set to give her new album a fantastic launch with an in-store show at Leeds’ Jumbo records.

Emily releases her new album ‘Sweet Kind of Blue’ on May 19 through Everyone Sang/Kartel and will follow it up by playing live in the Jumbo store on Monday, May 22 from 12.15pm.

The album marks a new sound for this performer as she returns to the soul and blues influences that first inspired her to become a singer/songwriter.

‘Sweet Kind of Blue’ was recorded in June 2016, at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis that holds the legacy of recording artists like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and Booker T.

The stunning set is Emily’s first full studio album since Emily Barker & the Red Clay Halo’s ‘Dear River’ in 2013.

The stars were perfectly aligned for these Memphis ‘Sweet Kind of Blue’ sessions. Barker brought her songs, her guitar, that cathedral of a voice and her irrepressible freewheeling spirit. Producer Matt Ross-Spang was riding high following his recent Grammy success with Jason Isbell and Barker was backed by top Memphis musicians Rick Steff, Dave Smith, Dave Cousar and Steve Potts who have performed on recordings for John Mayall, Cat Power and Norah Jones, among many others.

Included are new single ‘Sunrise’, written on a road-trip while touring Sweden and influenced by natural surroundings of lakes, beaches and the long-lasting sunlight of peak Swedish summer.

“It’s a song about escaping”, says Barker. “And it seemed very fitting to record it in the USA with the national theme of the road-trip being such a feature in literature, music and popular culture throughout American history.”

Barker has penned and performed theme songs for BAFTA and Ivor Novello winning television dramas Wallander and The Shadow Line and for the movie The Keeping Room, as well as an entire musical score for the poignant and well-received 2015 road movie, Hector. She has released several critically acclaimed albums both solo, as Emily Barker and the Red Clay Halo and including side projects Vena Portae and Applewood Road. She has played many sold-out UK dates and performed with Frank Turner at the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony.