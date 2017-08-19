Leeds date for acclaimed alt-pop duo Meadowlark

Following the critical acclaim of their debut album, ’Postcards’, alt-pop duo Meadowlark have announced details of a UK headline tour to take place throughout September and October and including a date in Leeds.

The Bristol-based act can be seen at The Wardrobe, in Leeds, on Sunday, October 1.

Meadowlark released their debut album ‘Postcards’ on June 30th via All Points (previously known as Believe Recordings). They put out their debut EP in 2015 and spent 2016 sharing a series of standalone singles, steadily gaining themselves an enviable reputation for their captivating pop melodies and lush production.

‘Postcards’ brings together some of the duo’s previously released tracks (including ‘Headlights’, ‘Eyes Wide’, ‘Satellite’) alongside brand new material written during various retreats the pair took around the UK, working from any cottage they could find that had a piano.

Free from distractions and loaded up with ideas gathered from observing the world around them, they used such spaces to craft the songs that form ‘Postcards’.

Once recorded, Meadowlark then teamed up with Spike Stent (Haim, Chvches, Massive Attack) to mix the songs and ensure ‘Postcards’ is everything they had hoped it could be.