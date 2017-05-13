Leeds duo ready to release second album together

Leeds electronic duo Guy Wampa and Justin Percival are set to release their second album together this month.

‘Ammut’ is out on May 26 via Guy’s own imprint WW Recordings and is an explorative expedition into future soul - a tour of the underworld of inner city life in a world of contemporary pressure.

The record is a new take on soul music, bringing the genre into a new perspective. Industrial beats, jazz overtones, big bass and 10 tracks of inspiring vocal journeys.

Guy Wampa and Justin Percival are two musicians from Yorkshire that met during their time with Ninja Tune act Stateless. Another Yorkshire export, this dynamic ensemble wove together electronic landscapes with hard hitting beats and future song writing.

‘Ammut’ is their second release with the duo excited to have made it to this stage.

In describing the album, Guy and Justin say: “‘Ammut’ is a journey into a slightly dark fairy tale or a cynical take on the modern world, the easily corrupted souls within and the many games we play unknowingly trapped in the void. Painting a picture of a seemingly self destructive human nature, capable of such beautiful things, but slowly spiralling out of control.”

Having met at the much coveted and cutting-edge Ninja Tune label, it’s no surprise that both Justin and Guy were going to be natural collaborators.

Justin has been a member of Stateless (Ninja Tune / K7) for the last decade and has collaborated with many of Europe’s pioneering hip hop producers from the likes of Kidkanevil to French based wordsmith and producer Mattic. He plays guitar and bass bringing a deep grunge influence to the sound of ‘Ammut’.

Steeped in musical tradition, Guy has been a vibrant part of the UK music scene for the last decade. Training as a jazz drummer at Leeds College of Music, Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Prins Claus Conservatorium, Netherlands, he has played alongside many pioneers of the contemporary UK jazz scene, including Seb Rochford (Polar Bear), Pete Wareham (Acoustic Ladyland) and Nick Ramm (Mulatu Astatke).

Over the last decade Guy has been the rhythmic force and producer behind Stateless (Ninja Tune / K7), Deathray Trebuchay (WW Records) and I.R.O.K (Acid Bath Records), all these bands forged an undisputable reputation as live acts to be reckoned with.

He has also worked with (among others) The Heritage Orchestra, F-ire Collective Big Band, Olaf Tarenskeen, Hafdís Bjarnadóttir, Mick Jones (The Clash), Sam Mumford, Kid Kanevil (Audio Doughuts/First Word Records), Pearls Negras, Jim Abyss, and Jamie Telford (The Jam).

Guy is also a founding member of WW Records along with co-founder Jo Wills (Old Man Diode/Valve). He has produced, engineered and collaborated on a substantial amount of WW’s label catalogue and continues to support and develop new music alongside an inspiring collective of fellow makers.