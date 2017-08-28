SLIDESHOW: Highlights of the 2017 Leeds Festival

The Leeds Festival has come and gone for another year, but left another memorable mark for the thousands that flocked to Bramham Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Eminem, Kasabian and Muse were the headline acts across the three days with many more highlights provided by the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, You Me At Six, Fatboy Slim and Bill Bailey.

One Ok Rock fans ready to see their heroes at the 2017 Leeds Festival. Picture: Ian Harber

Here’s some of the highlights captured by photographer Ian Harber in a special slideshow of pictures from the 2017 Leeds Festival.