Songsmith Luke returns with gig in Leeds

Songwriting-savant Luke Sital-Singh brings his spine-tingling ‘Time Is A Riddle’ to Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen in Leeds on Thursday, May 18.

Recorded over the verdant and idyllic story map hills of Donegal, this eagerly-awaited new release explores evocative themes of family, nature and nostalgia.

‘Killing Me’, the soul-stirring first extract from the album has already racked-up over a million Spotify streams. Penned for his grandmother, the track is accompanied by a typically personal home-made video.

“It’s cut from digitised cine films that my wife’s late grandfather shot in the Seventies.” Luke explains,

“When I watched them, the nostalgic nature and the parallels.. just felt tonally right, and a little note of serendipity. So I edited them together and that’s what we’ve got.”

Bristol-based Sital-Singh endeared himself with his critically lauded debut ‘The Fire Inside’, a heart-warming introduction notable for its deft lyrical precision. New album ‘Time Is A Riddle’, released May 12 on Raygun Records / Red Essential, demonstrates the sort of care, effort and dedication core to his philosophy.

He says: “I like things that are well made – things that love has been put into. It’s why I like the Slow Movement. It’s why I like vinyl.”