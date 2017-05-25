Spanish trio bring their twisted desert blues to Leeds

Guadalupe Plata will be bringing some rock’n’roll voodoo from Spain to Leeds this summer.

Hailing from Ubeda, a town better known as the backdrop to many a Spaghetti Western movie, the award winning trio are on back in the UK with their latest offering of twisted desert blues, ‘Guadalupe Plata’, and will play Brudenell Social Club on Wednesday, June 7.

The legend of Andalusia must now include Guadalupe Plata, three men who create a sound as timeless as flamenco and as potent as rock’n’roll, as haunted as the Mississippi blues, as alluring as forbidden sex, as dangerous as a knife fight.

Their new record is a testimony, at once perfect for séances, exorcisms, and all night parties.

Everything that has earned them their reputation as a true force is present on this, their fourth long-laying record — the howling, the crooning, the Spaghetti Western guitars, the irresistible hooks, the sweat of real blues that only comes by playing hundreds of gigs across the years.

Check out Guadalupe Plata for yourself when they play the Brudenell.