The Wedding Present head up Gigantic Indie One Dayer

Leeds legends The Wedding Present are headlining a fantastic line-up of indie greats at a festival in Manchester next week.

David Gedge and his band will be playing their ‘George Best’ album masterpiece in full at the end of a full day bill that will also see appearances from Jim Bob of Carter USM, EMF, PWEI, Mark Morriss of the Bluetones.

The Gigantic Indie All Dayer Vol 4 takes place at Manchester Academy on Saturday, May 27 and is set to match the previous three all dayers with its strong selection of long-time favourite bands.

The Wedding Present will be adorning the summit of Gigantic’s fourth volume. With a career spanning over 30 years and a revolving line-up based around founding member Gedge, this iconic outfit’s mammoth back catalogue and range of inspirations ensure it’s one not to be missed.

The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘George Best’ with the Gigantic faithful. An erudite, passionate and liberally uproarious release, ‘George Best’ is one of the ultimate indie albums.

Self-released in 1987, it set the template for raw twenty-something angst. Perfectly pitched in the sapient wit of a West Yorkshire accent, anthems like ‘What Did Your Last Servant Die Of’ and ‘My Favourite Dress’ quickly caught the attention of John Peel and the nation’s imagination. It’s obvious, The Wedding Present have all the hallmarks of a truly Gigantic headliner.

Joining them will be EMF, who had huge hits with ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘I Believe’; the ever entertaining Pop Will Eat Itself; Jim Bob from notorious electro punk pop band Carter USM; The Primitives, who provided us with memorable indie hit ‘Crash’; Thousand Yard Stare; and The Bluetones’ Mark Morriss.

