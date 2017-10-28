Wakefield venue switch for Skinny Living’s hometown gig

Wakefield band Skinny Living are out and about with a new single and a tour that will include a hometown gig next month.

The gig was due to take place at the Unity Works, but following that venue’s demise it has now been switched to take place at the city’s Warehouse23 on Friday, November 3.

Later in the month new single “Fade” will be released. The track has been produced by Steve Robson (James Bay, John Legend) and is another emotionally powerful number for which the band are becoming known, delivered by the brilliant vocals of singer Ryan Johnston.

It’s a plaintive, beautifully delivered song that is an illuminative slice of acoustic modern soul music.

Previous single “Why” received multiple BBC Radio 1 plays, and praise from in the music media. On top of this they had their first TV performance on ITV’s The Weekend.

Skinny Living have spent the past summer playing live relentlessly. From the intimate, busking up and down the country, to the huge, performing on the same bill as Justin Bieber at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. The group made their first festival mainstage performance at Standon Calling. They also performed a stunning two-set showcase at the Edition Hotel in London, which highlighted Ryan’s stunning vocal and stage craft.

Skinny Living are: Ryan Johnston – vocals; Will Booth – guitar; Danny Hepworth – guitar; and Rhys Anderton – drums.