Morley Indoor Market is up for sale

Morley Indoor Market has been put up for sale and is being advertised on property website Right Move.

The market hall on Queen Street is being advertised by agents Lambert Smith and Hampton.

The advert states: "The market comprises a traditional indoor market situated behind a three storey retail parade fronting Queen Street.

Traders have their say as Morley Indoor Market is put up for sale

"The property comprises approximately 66 individual retail pitches/units. In addition there is office accommodation for the market manager and separate customer and traders WC facilities.

"There is a small car park / yard which is accessed from Commercial Street."

Morley Indoor Market is run by Town and Country Markets, the operating division of WMC Retail Partners PL of Telford.

The Morley Market twitter account @MorleyMarket is advertising for a new market manager for Morley Market.

The tweet sates: "We are hiring a Market Manager. The role is an onsite, implementation and delivery role at Morley Market with responsibility for Operations, Sales, Marketing & Events."

The Town and Country Markets website for Morley Market states: " It contains some of the most diverse outlets you will find within a market hall, from the traditional butchers and fruit & veg, through to a piercing studio and eyebrow threaders, with many other unique outlets in between.

"There are over 50 stalls for you to meander around at your leisure, comprising of some of the finest retailers for miles around such as a cobblers and key cutting service, an old fashioned sweet shop, lingerie, and computer sales/repairs.

"The traders are passionate about giving you value for money and will go above and beyond for your shopping experience."