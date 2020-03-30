The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire is 1775, according to Public Health England.
There are 22, 141 cases across the UK.
This is a rise of 2,619 cases since the previous day.
This data is correct as of 9am on Monday, March 30.
17 people across Yorkshire have died.
1,408 across the UK have died - an increase of 180 from the previous day's figures.
This figure is correct as of 5pm on Sunday, March 29.
Full list of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire:
Leeds 129
Bradford 63
Wakefield 62
Kirklees 72
Calderdale 39
Sheffield 428
Rotherham 70
Barnsley 79
Doncaster 49
North Yorkshire 108
York 30
East Riding of Yorkshire 35
Kingston upon Hull, City of:11