The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire is 1775, according to Public Health England.

There are 22, 141 cases across the UK.

This is a rise of 2,619 cases since the previous day.

This data is correct as of 9am on Monday, March 30.

17 people across Yorkshire have died.

1,408 across the UK have died - an increase of 180 from the previous day's figures.

This figure is correct as of 5pm on Sunday, March 29.

Full list of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire:

Leeds 129

Bradford 63

Wakefield 62

Kirklees 72

Calderdale 39

Sheffield 428

Rotherham 70

Barnsley 79

Doncaster 49

North Yorkshire 108

York 30

East Riding of Yorkshire 35

Kingston upon Hull, City of:11