Confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire now 1,880

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 1,880 according to figures released by Public Health England.

This is an increase of 220 from the previous day's figures.

In the UK confirmed cases have risen by 4,244 in the past 24 hours.

The total of confirmed cases in the UK is 33,718 cases.

This data is correct as of 9am on Thursday, April 2.

There have been 2,921 deaths deaths in the UK.

This data is correct as of 5pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The list of Yorkshire cases in full:

Barnsley 134

Bradford 118

Calderdale 60

Doncaster 95

East Riding 56

Hull (Kingston upon Hull) 18

Kirklees 114

Leeds 203

North East Lincolnshire 23

North Lincolnshire 34

North Yorkshire 163

Rotherham 129

Sheffield 602

Wakefield 95

York 36

