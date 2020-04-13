Coronavirus: 44 more confirmed deaths in Yorkshire as total reaches 716

There have been 44 further coronavirus deaths in Yorkshire, Public Health England has confirmed.

The 44 people have died in hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Yorkshire is now 716.

In England, a further 667 people have died in hospitals.

The total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England is now 10,261.

Patients were aged between 17 and 101 years old.

40 of the 667 patients (aged between 37 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

These figures are correct as of 5pm on Sunday, April 12.

Every new confirmed death in Yorkshire as of 5pm Sunday, April 12:

Three more people have died in hospitals within the Airedale NHS Foundation Trust.

Two people died on Saturday, April 11 and one person died on Sunday, April 12.

Two people died in Barnsley hospitals on Saturday, April 11.

Eight people died in hospitals in Bradford.

One person died on Friday, April 10, three people on Saturday 11 and four people on Sunday 12.

Three people have died in Calderdale and Huddersfield hospitals.

Two people died on Saturday 11 and one person died on Sunday 12.

Two people died in hospitals in Harrogate on Sunday 12.

Three people died in Hull hospitals.

One person died on April 10, one person died on Saturday 11 and one person died on Sunday 12.

Five people have died in Leeds hospitals.

One person died on Thursday, April 9, two people died on Friday 10 and two people died on Sunday 12.

Two people have died in hospitals in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

One person died on Saturday 11 and one person died on Sunday 12.

One person died at hospitals in the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust on Sunday 12.

Four people died in hospitals in Rotheram. One person died on Saturday 11 and three people died on Sunday 12.

One person died at hospitals under the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

Eight people died in hospitals in Sheffield.

One person died on Thursday 9, six people died on Saturday 11 and one person died on Sunday 12.

Two people died in hospitals in York.

One person died on Friday 10 and one person died on Sunday 12.