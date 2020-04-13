Coronavirus: 717 more people have died bringing UK total up to 11, 329

A further 717 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths is 11, 329.

These figures reflect people who have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The data is correct as of 5pm on Sunday, April 12.

As of 9am 13 April, 367,667 tests have concluded.

A total of 14,506 tests were carried out on Sunday, April 12.

88,621 people in the UK tested positive.

