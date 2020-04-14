Coronavirus in the UK live blog as it happened: call for Covid-19 care home deaths to be published daily as 521 more deaths announced outside of hospitals As of 14 April, the number of worldwide coronavirus cases has neared 2 million (Photo: Shutterstock) Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below We will be providing live updates until 6pm this evening. Call for more coronavirus tests in care homes as UK hits just a fifth of 100,000 daily target promised by end of the month