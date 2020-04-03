Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Confirmed number of cases rises to 2,210

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 2,210 according to figures released by Public Health England.

This is an increase of 330 cases from the previous day.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 2,210 according to figures released Public Health England.

There has been an increase of 4,450 cases across the UK.

There are now 38,168 cases in total.

These figures are correct as of 9am on Friday, April 3.

Yorkshire coronavirus figures in full:

Barnsley 154

Bradford 135

Calderdale 69

Doncaster 116

East Riding 72

Hull (Kingston upon Hull) 21

Kirklees 142

Leeds 219

North East Lincolnshire 29

North Lincolnshire 29

North Yorkshire 193

Rotherham 154

Sheffield 715

Wakefield 105

York 57