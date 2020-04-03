Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Confirmed number of cases rises to 2,210

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 2,210 according to figures released by Public Health England.
This is an increase of 330 cases from the previous day.
There has been an increase of 4,450 cases across the UK.
There are now 38,168 cases in total.
These figures are correct as of 9am on Friday, April 3.
Yorkshire coronavirus figures in full:
Barnsley 154
Bradford 135
Calderdale 69
Doncaster 116
East Riding 72
Hull (Kingston upon Hull) 21
Kirklees 142
Leeds 219
North East Lincolnshire 29
North Lincolnshire 29
North Yorkshire 193
Rotherham 154
Sheffield 715
Wakefield 105
York 57