Every location of latest confirmed coronavirus case figures in Yorkshire

There are now 5144 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yorkshire and the Humber.

This is an increase of 323 since the previous day.

Leeds has seen an increase of 49 since yesterday's figures.

The total number of cases in Leeds is 677.

The number of confirmed cases in Barnsley have risen from 309 to 335.

In Bradford, confirmed cases have risen from 377 to 408.

In Calderdale, cases have increased from 140 to 150.

Confirmed cases in Doncaster have increased from 198 to 202.

In the East Riding, cases have risen from 204 to 220.

In the city of Hull (Kingston upon Hull) cases have risen from 112 to 135.

Kirklees cases have increased from 318 to 327.

In North East Lincolnshire, cases have increased from 64 to 75

In North Lincolnshire, cases have gone up from 95 to 125.

Cases in North Yorkshire have gone up by 20, rising from 436 to 456.

In Rotherham, cases have increased from 338 to 351.

Confirmed cases in Sheffield have risen from 1201 to 1237.

In Wakefield, the number of cases has increased from 300 to 319.

Lastly, in York, the confirmed number of cases has risen from 125 to 127.

Across the UK, there have been 4,342 further confirmed cases.

The total number of positive cases is 88,621.

There 69,329 confirmed cases in England, 6,067 cases in Scotland. 5,610 in Wales and 1,882 in Northern Ireland.

These figures are correct as of 9am on Monday, April 13.