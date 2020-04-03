Further 42 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Yorkshire

A further 42 people have died in Yorkshire hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus, Public Health England has confirmed

The figures are correct as of 5pm on Thursday, April 2.

Two people died at hospitals under the Airedale NHS Foundation Trust.

One person died on Monday, March 30 and one person died on Wednesday, April 1.

Two people have died at hospitals in Barnsley.

One person died on Tuesday, March 31 and one person died on Thursday, April 2.

Two people have died at Bradford hospitals on Thursday, April 2.

In Calderdale and Huddersfield hospitals, 17 people have died.

One person died on Monday, March 23, one died on Friday, March 27, one died on Saturday March 28, six died on Sunday, March 29, two died on Monday, March 30, two died on Wednesday, April 1 and four died on Thursday, April 2.

In Doncaster hospitals, one person died on Wednesday, April 1.

In Hull hospitals, one person died on Tuesday, April 31.

Two people in Leeds hospitals died on Thursday, April 2.

Three people died in hospitals in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract.

One person died on Wednesday, April 1 and two people died on Thursday, April 2.

One person died in Rotheram hospitals on Thursday, April 2.

Three people died in hospitals under the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Two people died on Wednesday, April 1 and one person died on Thursday, April 2.

Five people died in hospitals under the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Three people died on Wednesday, April 1 and two people died on Thursday, April 2.

Three people died in York hospitals.

Two people died on Wednesday, April 1 and one person died on Thursday, April 2.

Across the UK, 604 who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

This brings the total the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 3,302.

Patients were aged between 24 and 100 years old.

34 of the 604 patients (aged between 27 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition.