Further 48 dead in Yorkshire after testing positive for coronavirus

A further 48 people have died in Yorkshire after testing positive for coronavirus, according to Public Health England.

Three people have died in Leeds hospitals.

A further 48 people have died in Yorkshire after testing positive for corona virus, according to Public Health England.

One person died on Friday, March 27, one person died on Sunday, March 29 and one person died on Monday, April 1.

Seven people have died in Bradford hospitals.

Four people died on Monday, March 30, one person died on Tuesday, March 31 and two people died on Wednesday, April 1. 7

In Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, two people died on Wednesday, April 1.

At hospitals under the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation trust, one person died on Tuesday 31.

At hospitals under the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust seven people have died.

Three people died on Monday 20, three people died on Tuesday 31 and one person died on Wednesday 1.

At hospitals under the Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, one person died on Wednesday 1.

At hospitals in the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 15 people have died.

Five people died on Sunday 29, four people died on Monday 30 and six people died on Wednesday 1.

In Rotherham hospitals, one person died on Sunday 29 and one person died on Wednesday 1.

In Barnsley, five people have died. Two people died on Monday 30, two people died on Tuesday 31 and one person died on Wednesday 1.

In Calderdale and Huddersfield, two people died on Monday 30.

In Hull, two people died on Wednesday 1.

In York hospitals, one person died on Tuesday 31.

In the UK, 561 have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 2,698.

Patients were aged between 22 and 100 years old. 44 of the 561 patients (aged between 25 and 100 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

These figures reflect the number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals.

The figures are correct as of 5pm on Wednesday, April 1.

Public Health England stated: "These daily statements comprise the number of deaths which have been reported by trusts and verified in the 24 hours prior to 5pm the previous day."