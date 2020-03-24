Government calls for 250,000 volunteers to help the NHS fight coronavirus

A call to arms for a quarter of a million volunteers to help support the NHS has been made by the Government as the message to stay home was strengthened.

Leading the daily briefing in Downing Street Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the health service would be looking for 250,000 healthy members of the public to help support society’s most vulnerable, as he hammered home the message that Government measures were “not requests, they are rules”.

A matrix road sign on the A367 into Bath advises motorists to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Health Secretary revealed more than 35,000 extra staff will be available through the NHS, with more than 11,000 former workers returning to the service.

Mr Hancock said: “I pay tribute to each and every one of those who is returning to the NHS at its hour of need.”

Medical and nursing students will also be brought to the frontline earlier than planned. Some 5,500 final year medics and 18,700 final year nurses will be able to join the health service early.

Mr Hancock also confirmed that a new hospital called the Nightingale Hospital with capacity for 4,000 people will open next week at the Excel Centre in east London after being set up with the help of the military.