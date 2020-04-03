Number of coronavirus deaths in UK now 3,605 after 684 confirmed dead

A further 684 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.
3,605 people who were hospitalised in the UK and tested positive for Covid-19 have died, Public Health England confirmed.
This figure is correct as of 5pm on Thursday, April 2.
As of 9am 3 April, 173,784 people have been tested.
A total of 38,168 people have tested positive.
These figures are correct as of 9am on Friday, April 3.
A total of 11,764 tests were carried out yesterday in England.
Testing capacity for inpatient care in England currently stands at 12,799 tests per day.