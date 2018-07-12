Celebrate Love Parks Week at these fun outdoors events around Leeds

While the warm weather has provided plenty of excuse to head outdoors, Love Parks Week is a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful green spaces around Leeds.

The national campaign, which will run from Friday 13 July, is all about heading out and making the most of the parks and gardens throughout the week - and there's an array of events lined up to mark the occasion.

Golden Acre Park is hosting a guided walk on Thursday 19 July

Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park has long been a popular haunt for a wander, and visitors are being encouraged to put on their walking shoes for a special guided walk to mark Love Parks Week.

Held on Thursday 19 July, from 1pm to 3pm, the park's head gardener will accompany visitors on a guided route, exploring and explaining the wonderful plants and gardens of Golden Acre along the way.

Those wishing to attend should meet at the bottom of the cafe patio area, where the walk will start.

Visit: Arthington Road, Bramhope, LS16 8BQ - leeds.gov.uk



Roundhay Park

In celebration of Love Parks Week, visitors can enjoy a guided walk around the beautiful, award-winning specialist gardens at Roundhay Park, led by the head gardener.

The leisurely walk will be held on Tuesday 17 July from 1.30pm to 3pm, with the stroll kicking off at the side of the Mansion House.

Visit: Mansion Lane, LS8 2HH - leeds.gov.uk



Lotherton Hall

Fancy attending an Edwardian themed event?

Lotherton Hall is hosting an Edwardian gala weekend from 14 to 15 July on the beautiful country estate, with a brass band, face painting, side shows and an array of Edwardian themed activities on offer to enjoy.

Standard estate entry charges apply for the event, with adult admission priced at £7.50 and £3.75 for children.

Visit: Off Collier Lane, Aberford, LS25 3EB - leeds.gov.uk



Gledhow Valley Woods

Yorkshire Traction Honley Band will be performing a free outdoor concert on Sunday 15 July, from 2.30pm to 10pm, in the pretty location of Gledhow Vally Woods.

It's a great excuse to get some fresh air and dine al fresco while the warm weather lasts.

Visit: Gledhow Valley Road, LS17 6LR - leedsinspired.co.uk



Wetherby Riverside Bandstand

Head to the picturesque setting of Wetherby Riverside Bandstand to enjoy a free concert of banding music and popular musical arrangements by the Hebden Bridge Band, on Sunday 15 July from 2.30pm to 10pm.

It makes the ideal setting for a picnic and enjoying a summer evening of entertainment outdoors.

Visit: Wetherby, LS22 6RF - leedsinspired.co.uk



Middleton Park

Prepare your dancing shoes and let loose at Middleton Park's rock and roll music festival on Sunday 22 July, where you can be entertained outdoors and enjoy the sounds from a range of local bands, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Visit: Town Street, Middleton, LS10 3SH - leeds.gov.uk



And if you're keen to help preserve the local parks in your area, you can get involved by volunteering with one of more than 50 volunteer groups that help out with improving the parks and green spaces around the city.

For more information visit: www.leeds.gov.uk/parksvolunteering