Don't always believe it: eight food myths

Common myths and misconceptions surrounding popular food items like bread, fruit juice, and cheese have been busted.

Health conscious Brits who’ve avoided eating too much pasta, white potatoes and oil have been urged to re-address their attitudes towards certain foods as performance nutritionist and musclefood.com influencer Ben Coomber has set the record straight.

Ben, who also runs the UK’s number one health and fitness podcast, has revealed eight foods that are generally thought to be unhealthy but are actually packing a nutritional punch.

Ben commented: “More and more people are trying to be mindful of what they eat and ensuring they get all the necessary nutrients each day.

“With everyone trying to find the ‘bad’ foods in amongst the good, unfortunately some have been caught up in collateral damage.

“Eating balanced meals is important to any good diet and controlling how much you eat, instead of what you eat, is key.”

1. White potatoes

Often deemed as unhealthier than its relative the sweet potato, white potatoes are rich in fibre, potassium and vitamin C. White potatoes are also even more filling than the sweet variety, meaning you need to eat less of them to feel full.

2. Pasta

Despite popular opinion, carbs are good for us. Pasta is a fantastic source of easy, cheap and versatile carbohydrates. If the whole-wheat version is chosen, protein is also being added onto your meal.

3. Rapeseed oil

Overshadowed by olive and coconut oil, rapeseed has nearly been forgotten about. Not only is it cheaper than the other two options, it has the same amount of healthy fats and vitamin E as Olive oil whilst also having a higher heat tolerance.

4. Fruit juice

Everyone knows that fruit juice is full of sugar, even though most of it is natural. Sugar like everything, is necessary for every diet as long as it's take in moderation. Fruit juice is also packed full of vitamins and minerals so don’t be afraid to reach for a glass from time to time.

5. Bread

Cutting bread out of your diet can seem to get quick results, but Ben puts this down to meal replacements. When you cut out bread you’re removing sandwiches, toast and pizza from your diet – all of which come with unhealthy ingredients. Bread is a good source of nutrients, is very filling and can be cheap and convenient. Like pasta, whole-wheat bread can provide your body with even more goodness.

6. Popcorn

Many people think of the cinema snack that can only be enjoyed covered in sugar, but popcorn is one of the lowest calorie snacks, with a large bag containing half the number of calories than a bag of crisps. Although not full of nutrients, its ability to fill you up without turning to a chocolate bar is perfect.

7. Cheese

Considered full of fat, cheese can often be snubbed by those controlling their diet. Like everything, eating cheese in proportion can aid your diet and help boost your body. A rich source of calcium and B vitamins which help with energy production, the bugs and microbes which cover cheese are really beneficial to our bodies internal systems.

8. Baked beans

A large tin of one of the nation’s favourite toast toppings can provide 350 calories, but it can also give you just under 40g of complex carbohydrates, 15g of fibre and 20g of protein. Although the 20g of sugar is high, in comparison to everything else the beans are providing you with they’re okay for a tasty treat.