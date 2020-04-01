Enjoy looking at the signs of spring
Mother Nature continues its course - coronavirus or not.
Here are a selection of pictures which shows the beauty of the spring months. We hope you enjoy them.
1. Daffodil display
Looking towards Spa Bridge in Scarborough
2. Spring has sprung
Valley Road in Scarborough
3. Pretty in pink
Cherry blossom in full bloom on The Stray in Harrogate.''Pictured Paloma Yorath, three, dressed in pink to match the blossom on her pink bike wearing pink sunglasses.
4. Bench mark
Reading under the cherry blossom in The Stray, Harrogate
